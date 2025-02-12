All three of Yorkshire’s League One sides were fancied for promotion tilts in pre-season, but it has not been plain-sailing for Huddersfield, Barnsley or Rotherham United.

The Terriers sit sixth, occupying the final play-off place, but there is a clutch of clubs in the chasing pack and hot on their heels. Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Reading are knocking on the door, but Barnsley have started to fall away and sit 10th.

Rotherham endured a dismal start to the season but there have been signs of life at the New York Stadium. Steve Evans’ men have climbed to 14th, meaning they are still 11 points adrift of the play-offs.

Birmingham sit top of the tree, ahead of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers. Above Huddersfield in the top three play-off spots are Wrexham, Stockport County and Charlton Athletic.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.