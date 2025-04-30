Birmingham City 'working' on deal to sign former Sheffield United star previously targeted by Leeds United
Back in 2016, Adams had sent his stock soaring with a relatively seamless adaption to life in the EFL pyramid.
Sheffield United had plucked him from non-league football and Adams had impressed in League One, attracting Championship interest.
Birmingham secured his services and according to Football Insider, are now looking to take the Scotland-capped marksman back to the Midlands.
Since leaving the Blues in 2019, Adams has represented Southampton and Torino. The latter signed him from the former last year, despite reports of interest from Leeds United.
However, it has been suggested the 28-year-old could leave the Serie A club after just one season in Italy.
Birmingham were relegated to League One at the end of the 2023/24 season, but have quickly bounced back with a title triumph.
They are expected to be ambitious in the Championship next season and have strong financial backing.
Adams would arguably be a huge coup for a newly-promoted side and his capture would be a statement of intent from the Blues.
The report has claimed Birmingham are willing to offer the attacker a ‘blockbuster’ contract to complete the deal.
He has made 34 appearances since his move to Torino, registering 10 goals.
