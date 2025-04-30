Birmingham City 'working' on deal to sign former Sheffield United star previously targeted by Leeds United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 17:29 BST
Birmingham City are reportedly working on a deal to re-sign former Sheffield United forward Che Adams.

Back in 2016, Adams had sent his stock soaring with a relatively seamless adaption to life in the EFL pyramid.

Sheffield United had plucked him from non-league football and Adams had impressed in League One, attracting Championship interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birmingham secured his services and according to Football Insider, are now looking to take the Scotland-capped marksman back to the Midlands.

Che Adams plies his trade in Italy with Torino. Che Adams plies his trade in Italy with Torino.
Che Adams plies his trade in Italy with Torino. | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Since leaving the Blues in 2019, Adams has represented Southampton and Torino. The latter signed him from the former last year, despite reports of interest from Leeds United.

However, it has been suggested the 28-year-old could leave the Serie A club after just one season in Italy.

Birmingham were relegated to League One at the end of the 2023/24 season, but have quickly bounced back with a title triumph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are expected to be ambitious in the Championship next season and have strong financial backing.

Che Adams joined Birmingham City from Sheffield United in 2016. Che Adams joined Birmingham City from Sheffield United in 2016.
Che Adams joined Birmingham City from Sheffield United in 2016. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Adams would arguably be a huge coup for a newly-promoted side and his capture would be a statement of intent from the Blues.

The report has claimed Birmingham are willing to offer the attacker a ‘blockbuster’ contract to complete the deal.

He has made 34 appearances since his move to Torino, registering 10 goals.

MORE: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer makes admission over summer decision following Leeds United links

Related topics:Birmingham City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice