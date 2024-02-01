Blackburn Rovers complete deadline day signing of Duncan McGuire after Sheffield Wednesday battle
The Owls were heavily linked with the 22-year-old, who was believed to be of serious interest to the club. Wednesday reportedly lodged a bid but he has instead penned terms at Ewood Park.
He has joined Blackburn on an initial loan deal, although there is an option to make the move permanent in the summer. The move is subject to international clearance and visa requirements being approved.
Blackburn’s director of football Greg Broughton said: “We are really pleased to have secured the signing of Duncan McGuire. A Nebraska boy, whose rise to the MLS is a great story and now we hope to continue that trajectory with Blackburn Rovers.
“Quick, with good movement and a great finisher, Duncan has all of the attributes needed to follow in the footsteps of the many great strikers who have worn our famous colours.
“I have to give our recruitment team great credit for identifying him, tracking his progress and convincing him that this was the perfect next move for him in his career.”
They may have missed out on McGuire, but Wednesday have managed to bolster their ranks late on in the window. Winger Ian Poveda has arrived in S6 from Leeds United and defender Kristian Pedersen has made the switch from Swansea City.