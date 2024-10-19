Blackpool boss Steve Bruce will miss the club’s game against Barnsley following the death of his four-month-old grandson Madison.

The death of Madison was described in a club statement as “sudden and unexpected”.

Clubs have rallied to send messages of condolences and support to Bruce, as well as former Leeds United forward Matt Smith, Madison’s father.

Salford City have confirmed their assistant manager Alex Bruce, Madison’s uncle, will not be present for their fixture against Crewe Alexandra.

In a statement, Blackpool said: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.

“Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

In a post on social media platform X, Barnsley said: “Incredibly sad news. The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club are with Steve and his family.”