Blackpool next manager: Ex-Rotherham United boss made favourite ahead of former Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

A former Rotherham United boss has been installed as the favourite to fill the Blackpool vacancy.

Sackings are starting to occur across the footballing pyramid and Blackpool are among those to have wielded the axe early.

Steve Bruce was among League One’s most high-profile managers, but was shown the door alongside assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

He steadied the ship at Bloomfield Road and the hope was he could push the club into contention for promotion this term.

Instead, the Tangerines sit in the relegation zone with only Peterborough United below them.

A statement issued by the club read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor favourites for the Blackpool job - with some familiar faces featured.

A fresh look at the favourites to become Blackpool's next manager.

1. Favourites for Blackpool job

A fresh look at the favourites to become Blackpool's next manager. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Matt Taylor

33/1 | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Ruben Selles

33/1 | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Danny Rohl

33/1 | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSteve BruceLuton TownEFL League One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice