Sackings are starting to occur across the footballing pyramid and Blackpool are among those to have wielded the axe early.

Steve Bruce was among League One’s most high-profile managers, but was shown the door alongside assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

He steadied the ship at Bloomfield Road and the hope was he could push the club into contention for promotion this term.

Instead, the Tangerines sit in the relegation zone with only Peterborough United below them.

A statement issued by the club read: “Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of head coach Steve Bruce, assistant head coach Steve Agnew and first-team coach Stephen Clemence.

“The club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

“Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.”

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor favourites for the Blackpool job - with some familiar faces featured.