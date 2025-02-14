Daniel Farke’s side sit top of the tree and are showing no signs of slowing down. They are instead in a rich vein of form, with Cardiff City, Coventry City and Watford having been swept aside by the Whites in recent weeks.

However, the pace-setters are entering a period that could be looked back upon as defining. Fourth-placed Sunderland are set to visit Elland Road on Monday (February 17), before Sheffield United host the Whites at Bramall Lane a week later.

Chris Wilder’s side are hot on the heels of their Yorkshire rivals, sitting second in the Championship table. The closest team to the top two are Burnley, who are three points adrift of the Blades.

The top six is completed by Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion, although a clutch of clubs are in the chasing pack. Two of the sides with ambitions of breaking into the top six are Yorkshire-based, with Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough sat eighth and ninth respectively.

Hull City came close to finishing in the play-offs last season but have fallen away this term and are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Here is a predicted final Championship table, as generated by Sky Bet odds.