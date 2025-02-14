Sunderland boss addresses decision to axe former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday winger from squad
Poveda’s four-and-a-half-year association with Leeds came to an end in the summer, when his contract expired.
He had ended the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, impressing under the tutelage of Danny Rohl, but a permanent agreement was not reached.
The 25-year-old instead joined Sunderland in a move that is yet to work out. He has been plagued by injury, managing just five Championship outings.
He was absent for Sunderland’s win over Luton in midweek, but Black Cats boss Le Bris has conceded it was not due to injury.
He said: “Ian wasn’t available for selection. Ian isn’t injured. He wasn’t available for selection for internal reasons.
“I don’t have to comment on that reason. In the end he wasn’t available. Hopefully, he will be able to return on Monday [against Leeds].”
According to Chronicle Live, Poveda is understood to have been late for a team get-together.
Poveda first arrived in Yorkshire in January 2020, joining Leeds from Manchester City. He had enjoyed a stellar footballing education, representing the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona at youth level.
The wideman never managed to become a first-team regular at Elland Road and spent time on loan with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool before joining Wednesday.
His stint in South Yorkshire was productive, although injury limited him to 10 outings for the Owls.