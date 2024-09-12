The Black Cats have flown out of the traps, winning all four of their opening league fixtures. Their youthful midfield has proved dominant and they have not ben deterred by the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town.

West Bromwich Albion are behind them in second, with Watford sat third. Fourth-placed Leeds appeared to be paying the price for a difficult summer in the opening week of the season but have bounced back from a rocky start.

The top six is rounded out with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, although the Lancashire sides have Yorkshire outfits visible in their rear-view mirrors. Middlesbrough have lost one of their opening four games and occupy seventh spot, while unbeaten Sheffield United are eighth.

There are also sides with promotion ambitions yet to make their presences known near the summit – such as Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City.

Here is a prediction for the final Championship table, generated by Sky Bet odds.