Hull City boss provides updates on key duo ahead of Sheffield United game - and when will Steven Alzate be in Championship action?
The 26-year-old, a free agent after leaving Premier League side Brighton, has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.
Walter, whose side host Sheffield United on Friday night, said: "He is a good footballer and technically really perfect. But he is not fit at the moment and needs another few weeks.
"But you can see in the first sessions that he is a brilliant player and he will bring us a big impact."
Walter, whose side are still awaiting their first Championship win under his watch, is hopeful that duo Kasey Palmer and Liam Millar will be available from the bench during the Blades game following international commitments with Jamaica and Canada respectively.
Speaking on Wednesday, he added: "Hopefully they will be back tomorrow (Thursday). Maybe they have not the freshness to start, but they have enough intensity and power to come from the bench and bring an impact for us because they are good boys and they try to keep us working and bring us to the success.”
Walter also revealed that several players including wingers Ryan Longman and Dogukan Sinik are progressing in their rehabilitation following injury.
The Tigers chief said: "Ryan is top. He is getting better and better and on the pitch, but without contact. But he's happy to be here again and looking forward.
"We could do with him, but unfortunately, he's a few weeks off. But when he's back, he's a big impact for us.
"He (Sinik) is also on the pitch, but not with the team. He is working with the ball. But I cannot be sure when he is back with the team (yet). But he will soon have an impact and Andy Smith will also soon be back."
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has signed a contract extension until 2028.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last season.