Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' League Two attendances compared to Notts County, Chesterfield, Port Vale & more

By Tom Coates

Published 9th May 2025, 16:58 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs to have benefited from strong support in League Two.

The fourth tier of English football may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but fans still turn up in their numbers to cheer on their sides.

Bradford, Doncaster and Port Vale have all secured automatic promotion to League One, undoubtedly aided by the passion of their supporters. Harrogate Town have a smaller fanbase but have enjoyed growth and will be offering EFL football again next term.

League Two is also a division littered with clubs who have previously played at a higher level, as well as fast-rising clubs building on their fanbase year-on-year.

The 2024/25 campaign is not yet finished, with Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Chesterfield preparing to do battle in the play-offs.

However, following the conclusion of the regular campaign, here is the 2024/25 League Two home attendance table. Data is courtesy of Football Web Pages.

A look at the average attendances of every League Two club across the regular 2024/25 season.

1. League Two attendance table

A look at the average attendances of every League Two club across the regular 2024/25 season. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,556

2. 24. Accrington Stanley

Average attendance: 2,556 Photo: Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,849

3. 23. Salford City

Average attendance: 2,849 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Average attendance: 2,968

4. 22. Harrogate Town

Average attendance: 2,968 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

