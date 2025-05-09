The fourth tier of English football may be far removed from the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but fans still turn up in their numbers to cheer on their sides.

League Two is also a division littered with clubs who have previously played at a higher level, as well as fast-rising clubs building on their fanbase year-on-year.

The 2024/25 campaign is not yet finished, with Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Chesterfield preparing to do battle in the play-offs.

However, following the conclusion of the regular campaign, here is the 2024/25 League Two home attendance table. Data is courtesy of Football Web Pages.