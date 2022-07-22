The agreement extends the current partnership until the end of the 2025-26 season, and is set to take JCT600’s association with the Bantams close to the 30-year mark, having supported the club since the 1980s.
The late Jack Tordoff OBE, founder of JCT600, is the club’s former honorary life president and was a lifelong supporter, regularly taking his two sons to Valley Parade throughout their childhoods.
As well as continuing to take centre stage on the Bantams’ jerseys and training range, the deal will see the Valley Parade dugouts - which were completely redeveloped by the company last year - remain in place.
John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: “Like my father, I have been a Bantams supporter man and boy, and am proud to be continuing his legacy of partnering with the club and helping drive its future success.
"As our business has grown, we have stayed close to our Yorkshire roots and continued to support Bradford, the 2025 City of Culture. It’s fantastic club is still close to our hearts.
"While long-term loyalty is not always evident in the fast-moving world of football, it remains one of our core principles.”
"City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks added: “We have made a number of key signings already this year, and the continuation of this proud partnership, which has spanned five decades, certainly represents another.
"We are delighted to be working alongside one of Bradford’s biggest names and most treasured assets for at least the next three years beyond this season, and are all excited to see how this partnership will grow and develop over that period."