LEADING MAN: Bradford City captain Max Power. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

JENSON METCALFE does not have to look far for daily inspiration in his desire to become a good professional and leading player at Bradford City.

He was right next to him on the pitch on Tuesday night in the shape of Bantams captain and fellow midfielder Max Power.

The pair lined up together in the middle of the park against Everton Under-21s - Metcalfe started his career in the Toffees' academy.

Power secured some match minutes ahead of Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Barnsley after missing City's last league appointment – another all White Rose affair versus Rotherham United – through suspension.

LEARNING FAST: Bradford City's Jenson Metcalfe holds off Everton's Francis Gomez during the EFL Trophy clash at University of Bradford Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Metcalfe, who played his part in the Bantams' 5-1 Trophy victory over the Blues, which booked City's place in the knock-out stages, said: "Max is a great guy, skipper and professional.

"The way he just conducts himself around the building, around the place, it's just like, what a lad.

"I'll do anything to have the career he has. I'm looking at him every single day, looking to learn from him.

"Because I know there's things there that I need to add to my game.

"He just wants the best for everyone in that dressing room and he wants to win. That's what I like about him the most. He just wants to win.

"He's so passionate. I'm looking at him playing and I'm just trying to take bits from his game, what I can add into mine, just to make me a better player.

"I'm still young, but we can all get better. I'll just look at him because I'm a lad who wants to get better."

The game saw Calum Kavanagh find the net in his first appearance of the season following a shin injury in a pre-planned 45-minute 'blast' in the words of Graham Alexander.

Andy Cook was due to train on Wednesday after missing the game with a 'bit of stiffness', while Bobby Pointon is being assessed after not being involved due to a knock. Nick Powell has picked up a muscle injury, Alexander confirmed.

City made 10 changes to their starting line-up from the Rotherham game, but at no discernible cost to their team's quality, with Alexander currently spoilt for choices in terms of options, with Stephen Humphrys' brace giving him food for thought ahead of Saturday's derby against his old club.

He said: “Unfortunately, I have to make those decisions, but it's a miles better position for me to be in as a coach, to have to let people down, rather than just throwing the same team out because there's no options.