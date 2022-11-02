The League Two club wants a new identity for itself starting from July 1 next year, but it also wants to be confident fans are behind the change.

Therefore, as well as offering up two possibly new designs, fans will also have the choice to vote to keep the present badge.

The matter will be opened up to an online vote which opens at 5pm on Wednesday and closes at midnight on Sunday.

CHOICES: The three options Bradford City fans are being asked to choose from for next season's badge

The club's initial suggestion came after a survey of fans, and the two designs now being put forward are a response to the feedback received.

“We appreciate all the feedback we have gathered throughout each stage of the project," said chief executive Ryan Sparks. "This engagement has informed the direction of our next steps, and led to the proposals you see today.

“It would be fantastic for as many people as possible to respond to the final survey, which will give us a definitive final position on our future identity.”

Initial feedback liked the "strength" and "confidence" of the new design, but called for extra detail.

