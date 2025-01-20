Four football fans have been arrested for mocking the Bradford City fire tragedy, which killed 56 people.

The Carlisle United supporters - all males aged between 17 and 20 - were arrested over chants about the 1985 disaster at Valley Parade,which also left 258 people injured.

Cumbria Police said the arrests were made for public order offences after tragedy chanting was reported on Saturday during Bradford's 1-0 victory over Carlisle at Brunton Park in a lunch time kick off in League Two.

The force said all four males were subsequently bailed.

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick said: "We had an enhanced policing presence in place to ensure that people could enjoy their day safely. I would like to thank the vast majority of people attending the fixture for behaving in a responsible and safe manner.

"Our officers arrested four people after reported tragedy chanting. There is no place for such behaviour, and we will not tolerate this happening in Cumbria."

The disaster, in May 1985, was caused when a dropped cigarette sparked flames which tore through the entire wooden main stand in just four minutes.

Under guidance published by the CPS in 2023, tragedy-related abuse can be prosecuted as a public order offence.