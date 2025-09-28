Bradford City are ripping up the script in League One.

In pre-season, who would have envisaged the September meeting between Bradford and Blackpool ending with the Bantams winning 1-0 to seal a return to the summit?

Who would have envisaged the win would keep the Tangerines, and their array of high-profile figures, in the relegation zone?

Bradford clearly care little for expectation levels and the speed of their ascent is being complimented in different ways.

The way in which Blackpool set up to frustrate a newly-promoted outfit was a testament to the seamless manner in which the Bantams have adapted to life in League One.

Bradford City have enjoyed rapid growth under Graham Alexander. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

‘Respect’ shown to Bradford City

“I think there's respect,” said Bradford manager Graham Alexander. “Not just for what we’ve done in the games up to today, but what we’ve done over a considerable amount of time.

"I understand that. That’s why I thought today was the first one of our five home games so far we could see a team that had maybe looked at what we do and tried to stop it, instead of coming and playing their way. I could be wrong. Obviously, I don’t know their team talks."

The affair was a messy one and Bradford, somewhat fatigued by their Carabao Cup trip to Newcastle United in midweek, did not click in the manner they have been.

Urgency was lacking for spells and decision-making was not always up to scratch. Groans have been a rarity at Valley Parade this term but the continual misplacing of passes prompted a fair few.

However, even a Bantams side far from its swashbuckling best could not be contained by Steve Bruce’s Tangerines.

"They’ve got good players, a really good manager,” said Alexander. “It’s a tough task. But I believe in what we’re trying to create here - a venue where the opponent thinks the crowd are amazing, but there’s a good team as well. Together, we’re a force.”

The Bradford of old would perhaps have caved when Blackpool enjoyed their spells of pressure.

However, before and after Josh Neufville gave the Bantams the lead, there was maturity in the way the game was managed. A back three of Matthew Pennington, Tom McIntyre and Ibou Touray - supported by relentless wing-backs Neufville and Tyreik Wright - kept a talented attacking contingent at bay.

Josh Neufville struck the winner for Bradford City. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Midfield was where Bradford struggled the most, but solidity elsewhere made sure it did not matter.

"I thought the players showed great professionalism to make sure we didn't give anything stupid away,” Alexander said: “We nullified them, I think, in general.

"At half-time, we had to remind the players this is a game we've seen before and these are the mistakes we've made before.

"Don't get sucked into that - keep our quality, keep our patience. If we keep a clean sheet, I think we'll win the game. I'm delighted we have. A great goal from Josh again - and I thought it was a real professional performance."

Bradford City: Walker, Pennington, McIntyre (Byrne 70), Touray; Neufville, Power, Leigh (Pattison 54), Sarcevic (Metcalfe 90), Wright (Kelly 90); Pointon, Swan (Cook 54).

Unused substitutes: Hilton, Humphrys.

Blackpool: Peacock-Farrell, Imray, Casey, Ihiekwe, Coulson; Bowler (Hansson 67), Morgan, Brown (Bloxham 66), Hamilton (Evans 67); Ennis (Taylor 37), Fletcher.

Unused substitutes: Ravizzoli, Horsfall, Ashworth.