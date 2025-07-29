Bradford City handed eve-of-season boost as Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti sign new deals at League One club
Alexander, who guided City to their first automatic promotion in 26 years in his first full season in charge - in a campaign which saw him named as the League Two Manager of the Season - and long-time assistant Lucketti have been rewarded for an outstanding season.
A memorable 2025-26 also saw City set a club record of 10 consecutive home wins.
On penning fresh terms, Alexander said: "I am really happy. I have had a brilliant time here in the last 20 months.
"The success on the pitch tells only half of the story of what we came here for and what we have achieved as a club.
"You have to start placing the building blocks from day one; what happened at the end of the (last) season was a culmination of a process.
"I had no doubt that I wanted to extend my stay. What we have done already and what we can do, I feel there is serious potential here to grow and succeed again."
Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks commented: "We are thrilled to have secured Graham and Chris' services for the next part of our journey.
"Their new contracts are richly deserved and our challenge now is to kick on, together, and work towards achieving new heights.
"Graham and Chris are great people and carry our culture and values with dignity and pride. We have had a fantastic relationship since the very beginning and have already made some great memories with hopefully more to come."