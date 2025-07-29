Bradford City handed eve-of-season boost as Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti sign new deals at League One club

BRADFORD City have been handed an eve-of-season boost with promotion-winning managerial duo Graham Alexander and Chris Lucketti signing new three-year contracts to keep them at the club until the summer of 2028.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander, who guided City to their first automatic promotion in 26 years in his first full season in charge - in a campaign which saw him named as the League Two Manager of the Season - and long-time assistant Lucketti have been rewarded for an outstanding season.

A memorable 2025-26 also saw City set a club record of 10 consecutive home wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On penning fresh terms, Alexander said: "I am really happy. I have had a brilliant time here in the last 20 months.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (right) and assistant Chris Lucketti (left), who have signed new three-year deals with the League One club. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

"The success on the pitch tells only half of the story of what we came here for and what we have achieved as a club.

"You have to start placing the building blocks from day one; what happened at the end of the (last) season was a culmination of a process.

"I had no doubt that I wanted to extend my stay. What we have done already and what we can do, I feel there is serious potential here to grow and succeed again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks commented: "We are thrilled to have secured Graham and Chris' services for the next part of our journey.

Alexander (left), pictured with Bradford City chief executive officer Ryan Sparks (right). Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"Their new contracts are richly deserved and our challenge now is to kick on, together, and work towards achieving new heights.