Bradford City reunion in non-league as ex-Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest man makes retirement U-turn
The 38-year-old announced he was bringing the curtain down on his playing career in early November, issuing an emotional farewell message via social media.
He had been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Bradford.
However, the veteran marksman has now performed a U-turn to join seventh-tier outfit Matlock Town. The move has reunited him with his former Bradford teammate Adam Clayton, who is a player-coach for the Gladiators.
Matlock boss Ryan Cresswell said: said: "Myself and Clayts went to the Rotherham game [against Stockport County] and he was the guest speaker in the lounge.
“Clayts played with him at Bradford City so knew him really well. He wants to play football and we put a deal together to suit all parties for him to come on board.
“He’s really excited to be involved and get back playing and had offers from multiple non-league clubs but is really excited about the work we’re doing at Matlock and wants to be a part of it."
A vastly-experienced figure, Derbyshire also counts the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest among his former clubs.
He has also played abroad, representing the likes of AC Omonia in Greece and Macarthur FC in Australia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.