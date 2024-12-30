Former Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Matt Derbyshire has a new club - less than two months on from his retirement.

The 38-year-old announced he was bringing the curtain down on his playing career in early November, issuing an emotional farewell message via social media.

He had been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by Bradford.

However, the veteran marksman has now performed a U-turn to join seventh-tier outfit Matlock Town. The move has reunited him with his former Bradford teammate Adam Clayton, who is a player-coach for the Gladiators.

Matlock boss Ryan Cresswell said: said: "Myself and Clayts went to the Rotherham game [against Stockport County] and he was the guest speaker in the lounge.

“Clayts played with him at Bradford City so knew him really well. He wants to play football and we put a deal together to suit all parties for him to come on board.

“He’s really excited to be involved and get back playing and had offers from multiple non-league clubs but is really excited about the work we’re doing at Matlock and wants to be a part of it."

A vastly-experienced figure, Derbyshire also counts the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest among his former clubs.