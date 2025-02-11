Bradford City, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town lead the way in Yorkshire football's Team of the Week

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
NO fewer than EIGHT clubs are featured in our latest Yorkshire Post team of the week, with league and cup taking centre stage.

Bradford City, who secured their seventh successive home victory in League Two, lead the way with three nominations followed by Doncaster Rovers after their league and cup exploitsd..

Here’s the XI in a 3-5-2 formation. And who is the manager?

Goalkeeper: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow in action against Harrogate Town (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
Busy for Wednesday and took the honours at the Hawthorns.

Defence: Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)

An impressive presence on the right for Rovers amid exalted company versus Crystal Palace.

Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)

Harrogate Town's Ben Fox. (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
In top form again with the Barnsley loanee moved to the ‘middle man’ in City’s rearguard.

Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City)

Steady away on his ‘second’ league debut for the Bantams against Harrogate on derby day.

Midfield: Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Davis Keillor-Dunn is one of the brighter sparks of Barnsley at the minute (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
A class act for Rovers this term and looked the part against Palace, also scored a smart goal in the League Two defeat at Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

A redeeming feature on his return for the Blades. Scored a cracker to light up a very modest team performance against Portsmouth.

Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)

And the manager, Bradford's Graham Alexander. (Picture: Tony Johnson)placeholder image
His passable impersonation of Andy Cook won the derby against Harrogate.

Ben Fox (Harrogate Town)

Lively cameo from the bench was a highlight for the Sulphurites.

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

Promising debut offered hope going forward for off-colour Town at least.

Forwards: Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United)

Came in from the cold to impressive effect to beef up the Millers when he came on, although couldn’t help them sliding to defeat.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)

One of the few Reds players who have not lost their mojo at the minute. Goal at Stockport took his seasonal tally to 11 for Barnsley.

Manager/head coach: Graham Alexander (Bradford City)

Is orchestrating quite the run of form for the Bantams, particularly at Valley Parade.

