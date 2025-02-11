Bradford City, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town lead the way in Yorkshire football's Team of the Week

NO fewer than EIGHT clubs are featured in our latest Yorkshire Post team of the week, with league and cup taking centre stage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City, who secured their seventh successive home victory in League Two, lead the way with three nominations followed by Doncaster Rovers after their league and cup exploitsd..

Here’s the XI in a 3-5-2 formation. And who is the manager?

Goalkeeper: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Bradford City's Romoney Crichlow in action against Harrogate Town (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Busy for Wednesday and took the honours at the Hawthorns.

Defence: Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)

An impressive presence on the right for Rovers amid exalted company versus Crystal Palace.

Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town's Ben Fox. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

In top form again with the Barnsley loanee moved to the ‘middle man’ in City’s rearguard.

Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City)

Steady away on his ‘second’ league debut for the Bantams against Harrogate on derby day.

Midfield: Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Davis Keillor-Dunn is one of the brighter sparks of Barnsley at the minute (Picture: Tony Johnson)

A class act for Rovers this term and looked the part against Palace, also scored a smart goal in the League Two defeat at Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

A redeeming feature on his return for the Blades. Scored a cracker to light up a very modest team performance against Portsmouth.

Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the manager, Bradford's Graham Alexander. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Ben Fox (Harrogate Town)

Lively cameo from the bench was a highlight for the Sulphurites.

Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

Promising debut offered hope going forward for off-colour Town at least.

Forwards: Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United)

Came in from the cold to impressive effect to beef up the Millers when he came on, although couldn’t help them sliding to defeat.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the few Reds players who have not lost their mojo at the minute. Goal at Stockport took his seasonal tally to 11 for Barnsley.