Bradford City 'interested' in striking deal to sign former Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town defender
The 30-year-old is a product of Huddersfield’s academy, but only made it as far as the first-team bench at the John Smith’s Stadium.
After a loan spell at Accrington Stanley, he made a permanent switch to Doncaster in 2016 and found regular football in South Yorkshire.
He made 157 appearances for the club before departing in 2021, eventually resurfacing in Scotland with Kilmarnock.
However, he is now out of contract north of the border and free to seek pastures new.
Bradford City linked with Wright
According to the Daily Record, Bradford are among the clubs interested in striking a deal to sign the free agent defender.
Wright is thought to have options in England and Scotland, although is understood to be favouring a move back down south.
Bantams boss Graham Alexander is said to know Wright well from his time managing in Scotland with Motherwell.
Bradford City’s recruitment
Bradford are heading back to League One having secured promotion from League Two in dramatic fashion on the final day of the regular season.
The club moved quickly to secure their first summer signing, bringing experienced midfielder Max Power on board.
Experience seems to be a key focus for the Bantams, who have also snapped up veteran defender Curtis Tilt from Salford City.
Tilt boasts a wealth of experience of League One, as does Wright having spent the bulk of his time at Doncaster in the third tier.
Regarding Tilt’s arrival, Alexander said: “Curtis is a player who we have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing.
“His pace and experience will be of great benefit to our team and we are very happy to have him join us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.