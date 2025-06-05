Bradford City are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing former Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town defender Joe Wright.

The 30-year-old is a product of Huddersfield’s academy, but only made it as far as the first-team bench at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After a loan spell at Accrington Stanley, he made a permanent switch to Doncaster in 2016 and found regular football in South Yorkshire.

He made 157 appearances for the club before departing in 2021, eventually resurfacing in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

However, he is now out of contract north of the border and free to seek pastures new.

Joe Wright left Doncaster Rovers in 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford City linked with Wright

According to the Daily Record, Bradford are among the clubs interested in striking a deal to sign the free agent defender.

Wright is thought to have options in England and Scotland, although is understood to be favouring a move back down south.

Bantams boss Graham Alexander is said to know Wright well from his time managing in Scotland with Motherwell.

Bradford City-linked Joe Wright is out of contract at Kilmarnock. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bradford City’s recruitment

Bradford are heading back to League One having secured promotion from League Two in dramatic fashion on the final day of the regular season.

The club moved quickly to secure their first summer signing, bringing experienced midfielder Max Power on board.

Experience seems to be a key focus for the Bantams, who have also snapped up veteran defender Curtis Tilt from Salford City.

Tilt boasts a wealth of experience of League One, as does Wright having spent the bulk of his time at Doncaster in the third tier.

Regarding Tilt’s arrival, Alexander said: “Curtis is a player who we have admired from playing against us and has attributes we know will help us with our way of defending and playing.