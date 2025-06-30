Bradford City forward offered exit route with EFL club 'keen' on ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man
The 26-year-old arrived at Valley Parade two years ago, dropping two divisions to join the Bantams from Hull City.
He has scored 12 goals in 54 appearances for the club, although has fallen out of favour under Graham Alexander.
It now appears Smith, a product of Sheffield United’s academy and former Doncaster Rovers loanee, could be on the move.
Tyler Smith eyed by former club
According to The Telegraph & Argus, Barrow are keen to do a deal for a player they signed on loan from Sheffield United in 2018 and again from Bradford in January this year.
He is said to have turned down an initial deal, although the Bluebirds do not appear to have been deterred.
Smith, alongside winger Adam Wilson, has been told it will be difficult for them to feature regularly under Alexander in League One.
Graham Alexander on Tyler Smith
Alexander told The Telegraph & Argus: “I’ve spoken to them both about where I see the squad and how we play. The choice is down to them. They can stay and compete for a place in the team but I’ve explained to them the realities about the whole situation.
“They couldn’t get in the team last year and we’ve been successful. We’ve brought in new players again, so it will be difficult for them.
“We’re not shoving anybody out the door but they are both young players who want to play football. I understand that 100 per cent.
“It’s the same scenario we’ve had in previous seasons and I think it’s important to have good, honest conversations really early so both sides know where we stand.”
Tyler Smith’s potential
Smith made impressive strides in Sheffield United’s youth system but only managed one first-team outing for the Blades.
While on loan at Doncaster, Grant McCann hailed the frontman as a “star in the making”. A move back to Barrow could potentially be a shrewd move for Smith, who arguably needs to settle after years of moving around.
In 2019, McCann said: “He’s a very good player, very sharp. I’m pleased that he’s come on and made a real impact.
“He’s someone we’ve kept an eye on for four or five months when he was at Barrow. We knew he could come here and play on the shoulder and get in behind teams. Sheffield United have got a star in the making there.”
