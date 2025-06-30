Bradford City forward Tyler Smith is reportedly of interest to Barrow.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old arrived at Valley Parade two years ago, dropping two divisions to join the Bantams from Hull City.

He has scored 12 goals in 54 appearances for the club, although has fallen out of favour under Graham Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now appears Smith, a product of Sheffield United’s academy and former Doncaster Rovers loanee, could be on the move.

Tyler Smith is out of the picture at Bradford City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Tyler Smith eyed by former club

According to The Telegraph & Argus, Barrow are keen to do a deal for a player they signed on loan from Sheffield United in 2018 and again from Bradford in January this year.

He is said to have turned down an initial deal, although the Bluebirds do not appear to have been deterred.

Smith, alongside winger Adam Wilson, has been told it will be difficult for them to feature regularly under Alexander in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Alexander on Tyler Smith

Alexander told The Telegraph & Argus: “I’ve spoken to them both about where I see the squad and how we play. The choice is down to them. They can stay and compete for a place in the team but I’ve explained to them the realities about the whole situation.

“They couldn’t get in the team last year and we’ve been successful. We’ve brought in new players again, so it will be difficult for them.

“We’re not shoving anybody out the door but they are both young players who want to play football. I understand that 100 per cent.

“It’s the same scenario we’ve had in previous seasons and I think it’s important to have good, honest conversations really early so both sides know where we stand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Smith left Hull City for Bradford City in 2023. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Tyler Smith’s potential

Smith made impressive strides in Sheffield United’s youth system but only managed one first-team outing for the Blades.

While on loan at Doncaster, Grant McCann hailed the frontman as a “star in the making”. A move back to Barrow could potentially be a shrewd move for Smith, who arguably needs to settle after years of moving around.

In 2019, McCann said: “He’s a very good player, very sharp. I’m pleased that he’s come on and made a real impact.