Familiar failings leave Bradford City boss Mark Trueman frustrated

Bradford City managerial duo Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The Bantams were convincingly beaten 2-0 by the Shrimpers at the Globe Arena, their sixth in their last seven league outings, having last won a game back on April 10.

“We have not been good enough in both boxes, and have suffered from problems similar to the ones we have in recent weeks,” slammed Trueman.

“We created a few half-chances, but never made any clear-cut chances to really hurt Morecambe. That was the difference between the two sides.

“They punished two of our errors in the match. We need to be better in the final third, and that is an area we know we need to work on.”

The Bantams finished 15th in the table after a season which had promised so much.

They failed to score in their last three games and Trueman knows work will have to be done over the summer.

“It’s more of a mental thing,” stressed Trueman. “We were in a position to push towards the play-offs and then results didn’t go our way for whatever reason.

“It’s our job next season to make sure we’re more consistent with our performances and we improve key areas off the pitch to make us stronger.”

Goals came from Liam McAlinden, who slotted home just before the half-hour mark, and a clinical 57th-minute strike from Cole Stockton.

Morecambe: Letheren, Cooney, Lavelle, Knight-Percival (Davis 75), Hendrie, Songo’o (Denny 80), Diagouraga (Pringle 83), McAlinden, Lyons, Mendes Gomes (Kenyon 83), Stockton (Price 80). Unused substitutes: Halstead, Leitch-Smith

Bradford: Hornby, O’Connor, Sikora (Clarke 75), O’Connor, Wood (Foulds 74), Crankshaw (Stevens 67), Sutton, Watt (Vernam 86), Cooke, Cook (Donaldson 68), Novak. Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Evans.

Referee: C Hicks (England).