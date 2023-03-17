Latest Hartlepool United injury news as they prepare to face Bradford City

Hartlepool United will monitor Callum Cooke, Tom Crawford, and Dan Dodds closely as they face Bradford City at Valley Parade. The Pools are currently fighting for their lives near the bottom of the Football League.

John Askey was appointed by the North East outfit late last month after they parted company with Keith Curle. He has since drawn his first three games in charge against Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooke, who parted company with Bradford at the end of the last campaign, was snapped up by Hartlepool on a free transfer and has since made 30 appearances for them. He has recently returned from injury and his side are making sure they aren’t pushing him too hard as they prepare for some big fixtures.

Fellow midfielder Crawford has been out of action since October but is now available to play again. He has had an ankle problem which means he has only featured in 11 league games this term. Former Middlesbrough defender Dan Dodds has had a groin problem but came off the bench last time out against Northampton which was a boost.