Latest Preston North End injury news ahead of Middlesbrough trip

Preston North End are expected to remain without defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Ali McCann for their trip to Middlesbrough this weekend. The pair are both closing in on their respective returns to the action but the game at the Riverside Stadium may come too soon for both of them.

The Lilywhites are in strong form and will be looking to dent Boro’s automatic promotion hopes as they have play-off aspirations of their own. They won 2-1 away at Rotherham United last time out and will be in confident mood.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Middlesbrough, their boss Ryan Lowe has provided this update: “Liam Lindsay’s on the grass today, but Saturday might come too soon. We’ll have him back after the international break. Ali McCann’s on the grass next week sometime. We’re not going to push Ali though, but we could see him back sooner than we thought.”

Elsewhere, on a more positive note for Preston, defender Andrew Hughes is fit to play. He hasn’t featured since their 0-0 draw at Hull City last month.