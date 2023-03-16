Latest transfer news regarding Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Hull City and from around the Championship

Sheffield United beat Sunderland 2-1 last night to boost their automatic promotion hopes. Middlesbrough could only draw 1-1 at home to Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

Hull City were beaten 3-1 by runaway leaders Burnley at the MKM Stadium and Rotherham United lost 2-1 to Preston North End. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Middlesbrough boss could be eyed

Crystal Palace could apparently turn to Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick if they decide to sack Patrick Viera, according to The Guardian. The Eagles are in poor form and could get dragged into the Premier League relegation battle.

Hull City snap up midfielder

Hull City have signed midfielder Xavier Simons on a permanent basis from Chelsea. The 20-year-old has penned a contract until the summer of 2026 with the Tigers.

Ex-Boro man in-demand with Rotherham in frame

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing, formerly of Boro, is believed to be a man in-demand at the moment. Football League World claim Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Reading, Preston North End and Rotherham United are all keen on him.

Luton Town linked with striker

Luton Town are being linked with a summer swoop for Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei. Football League World also suggest the Hatters are interested in the League Two attacker who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this term along with other Football League sides.

Birmingham City target forward

