Well travelled Newport County man could make return against Bradford City

Latest injury news regarding Newport County as they prepare for their clash against Bradford City

Newport County could welcome striker Offrande Zanzala back into their squad as they prepare to take on Bradford City. The attacker has been out of action over the past couple of weeks with a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three goals. He joined the South Wales outfit last summer on a free transfer after leaving fellow League Two club Barrow expired and is due to become a free agent once again this year.

Bradford head into their game against Newport in decent form and drew 0-0 with Walsall away last time out. Mark Hughes’ side are 5th in the table as they eye promotion to League One and are two points off the top three.

The Bantams are unbeaten in their four games and have kept five clean sheets in their last six outings now. They will be hoping their tight defence can keep Newport and Zanzala at bay, should he make his return to the pitch.

