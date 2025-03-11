Bradford City's League Two counterparts make manager decision on ex-Sheffield United and Hull City coach
The League Two strugglers recently wielded the axe in an attempt to arrest their troubles, parting company with Nigel Adkins.
Crosby, who had previously worked with Adkins at Bramall Lane and the MKM Stadium, was placed in temporary charge.
It has now been decided he will remain in post as interim manager until the end of the current campaign.
He said: “I’d like to thank the chairman for giving me this opportunity. It is a privilege to be interim manager of Tranmere Rovers and I will be doing everything I can to help the Club move towards safety.
“The staff have been incredibly supportive since I have been in the role and I thank them for that. The players have bought into what we’ve been doing on the training pitch and in the analysis room and we’ve seen that pay off with five points from the last three games. We will keep striving to improve every day.
“I’d also like to thank the Tranmere fans who have been incredibly supportive over the last week and a half. Your support really can make a difference over the final ten games of the season.”
Tranmere are yet to lose under Crosby, who has overseen two draws and one win since stepping up from his backroom role.
Crosby began his playing career at Leeds United, later representing the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Halifax Town.
As a coach, he has held an array of backroom roles but did have a stint in charge of Port Vale during the 2023/24 season.