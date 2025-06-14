Former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews is reportedly in contention to succeed Thomas Frank as Brentford boss.

After seven years at the helm, Frank has left Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham Hotspur’s head coach.

He has taken three colleagues with him, including former Rotherham United man Justin Cochrane, but it appears Andrews may not make the switch.

According to EFL Analysis, Andrews is in the mix to take the reins at Brentford in what would be a surprise development.

Keith Andrews assisted Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland set-up. | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Keith Andrews emerges as surprise contender

The 44-year-old is well-regarded in footballing circles and was part of Chris Wilder’s team at Sheffield United before becoming Brentford’s set-piece coach.

However, he has never been a manager in his own right and the step up from set-piece coach to head coach is a significant one.

He was linked with the Milton Keynes Dons job earlier this year, but the League Two club opted to hire Paul Warne.

Keith Andrews’ CV

A midfielder in his playing days, Andrews represented the likes of Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

Prior to landing a coaching gig at Sheffield United, he was an assistant at MK Dons and later worked as a number two in the Republic of Ireland under-21s set-up.

In 2020, he became the assistant manager of the senior team and held the role until 2023.

Keith Andrews counts Hull City among his former clubs. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Next steps for Brentford

After Frank’s exit was confirmed, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas.

"From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.

“There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal.

“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.

“However, just as when a player leaves, it provides an opportunity for someone else to come in and make their own impact.

