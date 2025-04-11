Former Sheffield United, Hull City and Wolves man 'interviewed' for EFL job
Since parting company with Scott Lindsey last month, the League Two outfit have been under the control of caretaker boss Ben Gladwin.
However, it appears the Dons are pressing ahead with plans to appoint a permanent successor. According to the Evening Standard, Andrews is among those to have been assessed by the club as part of their hiring process.
He is currently employed by Premier League outfit Brentford as a set-piece coach, a position he left Sheffield United to take up.
Chris Wilder brought Andrews on board when he returned for his second spell as Blades boss, but the pair were unable to keep the club in the top flight.
A central midfielder in his playing days, Andrews represented the likes of Hull, Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He also represented MK Dons twice, amassing 92 appearances for the club and scoring 21 goals.
Following his appointment at Brentford in the summer, the club’s director of football Phil Giles said: “Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today.
“He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.
“While he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.
“Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”
