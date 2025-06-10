Figures familiar with fans of Rotherham United and Sheffield United could reportedly follow Thomas Frank from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur.

Widespread reports are suggesting Frank is being lined up to succeed Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham’s head coach.

Spurs lifted the Europa League trophy last season but a 17th-placed Premier League finish contributed to Postecoglou’s dismissal.

Frank has worked wonders at Brentford, cultivating a reputation as one of the most talented managers in Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur are putting together a new-look coaching team for the 2025/26 season. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Millers and Blades eyed

He has had help from a former Rotherham United defender and an ex-Sheffield United coach as Bees boss - and a reunion with the pair could be on the cards.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Frank wants former Millers defender Justin Cochrane with him in North London.

Cochrane, who represented Rotherham during the 2006/07 season, is Frank’s assistant at Brentford and also works with Thomas Tuchel in the England set-up.

Former Blades coach Keith Andrews, meanwhile, is Brentford’s set-piece coach having left his role in Chris Wilder’s team for the gig.

The report claims Andrews, who represented Hull City as a player, could follow Frank to Tottenham. A deal, however, is not thought to have been finalised.

Keith Andrews has worked as a coach and a pundit since hanging up his boots. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Phil Giles on Keith Andrews

When Andrews left the Blades for the Bees last year, the latter’s director of football Phil Giles said: "Everyone at Brentford is extremely happy to see Keith join us at pre-season training for his first day today.

"He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future.

"Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.