Thomas Frank’s seven-year association with the Bees has come to an end, as he has been unveiled as the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 51-year-old has been followed to Spurs by his assistant Justin Cochrane, head of first-team performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

Brentford have been a shining example of impressive club development but now face a huge decision.

A bad appointment could undo years of stunning progress, but a shrewd one could allow the Bees to kick on.

Following conformation of Frank’s exit, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas.

"From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.

“There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal.

“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.

“However, just as when a player leaves, it provides an opportunity for someone else to come in and make their own impact.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to become Brentford’s new head coach.