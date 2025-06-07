After years of unremarkable Championship finishes, the Robins stormed into the play-offs last season.

They set up a semi-final showdown with Sheffield United, only to be swept aside by the Blades over two legs.

The club have since been dealt another significant blow, losing highly-rated head coach Liam Manning to Norwich City.

He had initially taken the reins at Ashton Gate in November 2023, replacing Nigel Pearson, having performed admirably at the Oxford United helm.

Bristol City’s chairman Jon Lansdown said: “We are disappointed to lose Liam after such a successful campaign.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to Liam for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months and the memories we have made together and wish him and his family all the best for the future. We are assessing all options as we look to replace Liam.”

After completing his move to Carrow Road, Manning said: “I’m privileged and honoured to have the opportunity to work for this fantastic football club. It’s a wonderful club with a big history and tradition.

“When I spoke to Ben ]Knapper, sporting director] and the owners about the opportunity here, I was really impressed by their vision and strategy for moving the club forward. I felt a clear alignment in how they want to play and develop players – that is something I was really excited to be a part of.

“It’s clear, there has already been a lot of valuable groundwork laid in recent seasons – it’s now important we build further on that and move the club forward.

“I’m really excited to meet the supporters and will do everything possible to give them a club they can be proud of.”

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to become Bristol City’s next permanent head coach.