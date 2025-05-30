Bristol City next manager: Former Barnsley FC and Wolves man 'interested' in job as Liam Manning nears exit
Manning appears to be on his way out of Ashton Gate, having done an admirable job since his appointment as Robins boss in November 2023.
However, reports have indicated he is being lined up to replace Johannes Hoff Thorup as Norwich City’s head coach.
According to ITV News West Country’s Ross Arnott, Edwards would be interested in taking the Robins reins if Manning does indeed depart.
Change on horizon at Bristol City
Manning’s move to Carrow Road is said to be on the verge of completion, with the 39-year-old though to be leaving amicably.
Posting on X, Arnott said: “I understand deal for Liam Manning is all but done. Club have told me they expect Norwich move and wish him well.
“All very amicable but City can't comment until it's confirmed. Told Rob Edwards interested if/when vacancy comes up at Bristol City.”
Rob Edwards’ career
A defender in his playing days, Edwards represented Barnsleuy between 2011 and 2013, retiring following his Oakwell exit.
He also represented the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackpool after cutting his teeth in the Midlands with Aston Villa.
Edwards went to the non-league pyramid to take on his first managerial role, taking charge of AFC Telford United in 2017.
A pivot back into youth coaching followed, as Edwards returned to Wolves as manager of their under-23s.
He then led England’s under-16s before returning to club football for stints with Forest Green Rovers, Watford and Luton Town.
The Hatters dismissed the 42-year-old earlier this year, with the club having found adapting to life back in the Championship tough.
However, his reputation remains strong considering he steered Luton to the Premier League in the first place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.