Former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards is reportedly interested in succeeding Liam Manning as Bristol City boss.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning appears to be on his way out of Ashton Gate, having done an admirable job since his appointment as Robins boss in November 2023.

However, reports have indicated he is being lined up to replace Johannes Hoff Thorup as Norwich City’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to ITV News West Country’s Ross Arnott, Edwards would be interested in taking the Robins reins if Manning does indeed depart.

Rob Edwards was axed by Luton Town earlier this year. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Change on horizon at Bristol City

Manning’s move to Carrow Road is said to be on the verge of completion, with the 39-year-old though to be leaving amicably.

Posting on X, Arnott said: “I understand deal for Liam Manning is all but done. Club have told me they expect Norwich move and wish him well.

“All very amicable but City can't comment until it's confirmed. Told Rob Edwards interested if/when vacancy comes up at Bristol City.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Edwards’ career

A defender in his playing days, Edwards represented Barnsleuy between 2011 and 2013, retiring following his Oakwell exit.

He also represented the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackpool after cutting his teeth in the Midlands with Aston Villa.

Edwards went to the non-league pyramid to take on his first managerial role, taking charge of AFC Telford United in 2017.

Rob Edwards was unable to save Luton Town from relegation to the Championship last year. | David Rogers/Getty Images

A pivot back into youth coaching followed, as Edwards returned to Wolves as manager of their under-23s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then led England’s under-16s before returning to club football for stints with Forest Green Rovers, Watford and Luton Town.

The Hatters dismissed the 42-year-old earlier this year, with the club having found adapting to life back in the Championship tough.