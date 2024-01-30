Both have struggled for minutes in the Premier League this term, fuelling speculation regarding their respective futures. Both were crucial as Burnley escaped the second tier last season, therefore links with Championship outfits have hardly come as a surprise.

As well as Leeds, Benson has also been linked with Hull City and Southampton. Roberts, on the other hand, has been named as a potential target for Brentford as well as the Whites.

When asked about the duo potentially leaving Turf Moor, Kompany insisted he was “not against” keeping his current group of players together. However, he also admitted the desires of fringe figures to play has to be respected.

Vincent Kompany has addressed the futures of two players linked with Leeds United. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

As reported by the Burnley Express, Kompany said: “I’m definitely not against keeping the group together because they’re all lads that I’ve come to know and have done everything that I’ve asked them to do.

“There’s not even a thought on my part that these guys have to go. The only thing is that some players, and it’s easy for you to look at the list of players that haven’t played as much, they have a desire to play and we have to respect that as well.

“From my side, the only thing I want is a group for the next 17 games that wants to go really hard and just focus on the one and only thing that matters now and that’s keeping this club in the Premier League.”

