John Egan has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old was among the senior figures who left Bramall Lane at the end of last season following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He had been linked with West Ham United, but will instead be wearing a different club’s claret kit this season. The Republic of Ireland international has penned a deal at Turf Moor that runs until the end of the current season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “First and foremost, I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club. The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.

John Egan left Sheffield United at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Egan started his senior career at Sunderland but found first-team opportunities limited and was loaned to the likes of Bradford City and Sheffield United.