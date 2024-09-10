Former Sheffield United, Sunderland and Bradford City defender completes move to Championship club
The 31-year-old was among the senior figures who left Bramall Lane at the end of last season following the club’s relegation to the Championship.
He had been linked with West Ham United, but will instead be wearing a different club’s claret kit this season. The Republic of Ireland international has penned a deal at Turf Moor that runs until the end of the current season.
He said: “First and foremost, I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club. The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.
“I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager.
“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Egan started his senior career at Sunderland but found first-team opportunities limited and was loaned to the likes of Bradford City and Sheffield United.
He returned to Bramall Lane in 2018, joining the Blades following successful stints at Gillingham and Brentford. Egan left having amassed 224 appearances for the club and scored eight goals.
