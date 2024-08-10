Burnley 'looking' at free transfer move for ex-Sheffield United and Bradford City defender
The 31-year-old was a stalwart for the Blades, making over 200 appearances for the club after joining from Brentford in 2018. He was part of two promotion-winning Championship campaigns and was a regular fixture year-on-year until injury derailed his 2023/24 season.
A host of high-profile figures left Bramall Lane at the end of the campaign, with Egan among them. The EFL season has now started but the Republic of Ireland international is still without a club .
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, newly-relegated Championship side Burnley are looking at making a move for the seasoned centre-back. He could prove to be an ideal replacement for Dara O’Shea, who has reportedly attracted interest from Brentford.
Egan started his career at Sunderland and first wore the red and white of Sheffield United during a brief loan spell at the club in 2012. During his time at the Stadium of Light, he was also loaned out to Crystal Palace, Bradford City and Southend United. Permanent moves to Gillingham and Brentford followed before Sheffield United brought him back to Yorkshire in 2018.
Egan is not the only former Blades regular without a club, with Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood still on the free agent market. The likes of George Baldock and Oli McBurnie, on the other hand, have found new homes.
Baldock now plies his trade in Greece with Panathinaikos and McBurnie has joined Spanish side Las Palmas. Ben Osborn and Max Lowe have joined Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, while Wes Foderingham is back in the Premier League with West Ham United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.