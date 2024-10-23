The Brewers are winless at the bottom of the League One table and Robinson has paid the price for the dismal start. His assistant, Tom Hounsell, has taken the reins temporarily while the club hunt for a replacement.

Burton’s sporting director Bendik Hareide said: “We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results. We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy.

Getting the next appointment right is crucial, with a turnaround needed sooner rather than later. There is a vast array of talented coaches currently out of work, although Burton may look to raid another club.

Burton supporters will obviously be keeping a close eye on developments, but those with a connection to Scarborough Athletic will also be watching from afar. The non-league Seadogs have made the FA Cup first round proper and are due to face the Brewers on Saturday, November 2.

The Yorkshire Post have taken a look at the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Burton vacancy.

