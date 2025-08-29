With five teams in the division, League One will be full of Yorkshire derbies this season, with two on Saturday. It makes handling them more important than normal.

Doncaster Rovers host Rotherham United at 12.30pm, and Huddersfield Town play Barnsley at 3pm.

They will be big occasions for those on the terraces – the South Yorkshire rivalry has been on hold for three years – but Doncaster manager Grant McCann says not being too pumped up will be key.

"When we moved into this league (promoted as League Two champions last season) we knew there would be a lot of games around the area, which is brilliant for our fans, for both sets of fans," he said.

CALM: Manager Grant McCann will try to stop his Doncaster Rovers players getting too excited (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"I think you've just got to play the game, not the occasion. That's the way we are every single game.

"I don't need to speak to the group to put any greater emphasis on the game or explain what the fans think of it. I want them calm and ready.

"Sometimes when you're over-pumped anxiety can creep in and it affects the performance.

"We've probably got to use our experience as a management team to keep people level but I think this group is that anyway."

EXCITEMENT: Rotherham manager Matt Hamshaw (Image Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Of the four managers involved, only Rotherham's Matt Hamshaw is in charge of his boyhood club. This is his second derby of the week after Barnsley came from behind to knock them out of the League Cup on Tuesday.

"It killed me on Tuesday night and it will kill me on Saturday if we don't win," he admitted. "That's part and parcel of my make-up all my career as a player, coach and manager.

"It adds extra spice now I'm the manager of this football club. I do know what this game means to the fans and to myself, my staff do (too).

"I enjoyed the Barnsley game. I enjoyed the atmosphere, the build-up to it. I'll probably enjoy Doncaster more with it being a league game.”

For Huddersfield and Barnsley there is the added element of testing early-season promotion credentials.

Town were expected to challenge for the title and have won four of their first five games, but Barnsley are only two points worse off.

"In terms of the biggest challenge, I think it probably will go hand in hand with Bolton," said Reds coach Conor Hourihane.

"In terms of the squad, budget and how they go about their business and the threat and pace they have, we (again) have to be at our very best to get a result.

"We took confidence from the Bolton game (a 1-1 home draw) and over the start that we can go head to head with anyone in this league."

Likewise, there is no danger of Huddersfield's Lee Grant taking Hourihane lightly.

"We are under no illusions how tough a test it will be," he said.

"It's a young manager with good ideas and really good staff. They have seasoned players who understand the league and players who have talent and skills above it."

The Championship sees a meeting between North Riding and South Yorkshire at the Riverside, with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in a period of rapid change after sluggish starts to the transfer window and contrasting form on the pitch.

With Finn Azaz joining Southampton for an initial £12m on Friday, striker Kaly Sene is not expected to be the only player joining Matt Targett as a final-week signing for a Boro side who are 100 per cent in the Championship.