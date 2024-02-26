The vacancy at the Abbey Stadium was opened when Neil Harris vacated his post to seal a return to Championship side Millwall. The U’s have since been led on a caretaker basis by Barry Corr.

Corr had previously sat as the BetVictor favourite to take the reins permanently before he was leapfrogged by former Millwall and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett.

However, Duff has now been installed as the clear frontrunner at 1/1. Rowett has been priced at 5/1, ahead of third-favourite Garry Monk at 6/1.

Michael Duff left Barnsley for Swansea City but his time in Wales was short-lived. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Duff left Barnsley back in the summer, seeking pastures new in the Championship with Swansea. However, his time in Wales was short-lived as he was relieved of his duties following an underwhelming start to the season.

He was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town when Darren Moore was axed but the Terriers have since turned to Andre Breitenreiter.

Cambridge issued an update on their head coach search earlier today (February 26), confirming preliminary conversations had already been held with potential candidates.

The statement, issued by chair of the board Shaun Grady, read: “Since the unexpected departure of Neil Harris last week there have been a number of conversations between owners, board and the senior leadership of the club.

"Everyone is committed to making the right appointment and we are balancing working at pace with a thorough consideration of the different options at this stage of the season.

"Ben Strang has already had some preliminary conversations with potential candidates and we will keep fans fully updated as and when a decision is made.