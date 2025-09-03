Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been given their Carabao Cup third round dates.

The draw for the third round of the competition served up plenty of excitement in Yorkshire, as four of the county’s five remaining clubs were matched with Premier League opponents.

Barnsley will host Brighton & Hove Albion, while Bradford will make the trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.

Doncaster Rovers will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the capital, while Huddersfield Town will entertain Manchester City.

Crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a glamour tie and will take on Grimsby Town, who knocked out Manchester United in the previous round.

Five Yorkshire clubs have made it to the third round of the Carabao Cup. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Dates for Yorkshire clubs

The Owls will face the Mariners on Tuesday, September 16, at 7:45pm.

Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley will be the second Yorkshire club in action, welcoming Brighton to Oakwell on Tuesday, September 23 for a 7:45pm kick-off.

Bradford, Huddersfield and Doncaster will then be in action on Wednesday, September 24, with all three kicking off at 7:45pm.

Carabao Cup draw

Below are the rest of the third round fixtures and their respective dates.

Brentford v Aston Villa - September 16, 8pm

Crystal Palace v Millwall - September 16, 8pm

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest - September 17, 8pm

Burnley v Cardiff City - September 23, 7:45pm

Wrexham v Reading - September 23, 7:45pm

Newcastle United are the current holders of the Carabao Cup. | George Wood/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers - September 23, 7:45pm

Fulham v Cambridge United - September 23, 7:45pm

Lincoln City v Chelsea - September 23, 7:45pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - September 23, 7:45pm

Liverpool v Southampton - September 23, 8pm

Port Vale v Arsenal - September 24, 8pm