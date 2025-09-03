Carabao Cup: Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday learn dates
The draw for the third round of the competition served up plenty of excitement in Yorkshire, as four of the county’s five remaining clubs were matched with Premier League opponents.
Barnsley will host Brighton & Hove Albion, while Bradford will make the trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.
Doncaster Rovers will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the capital, while Huddersfield Town will entertain Manchester City.
Crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a glamour tie and will take on Grimsby Town, who knocked out Manchester United in the previous round.
Dates for Yorkshire clubs
The Owls will face the Mariners on Tuesday, September 16, at 7:45pm.
Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley will be the second Yorkshire club in action, welcoming Brighton to Oakwell on Tuesday, September 23 for a 7:45pm kick-off.
Bradford, Huddersfield and Doncaster will then be in action on Wednesday, September 24, with all three kicking off at 7:45pm.
Carabao Cup draw
Below are the rest of the third round fixtures and their respective dates.
Brentford v Aston Villa - September 16, 8pm
Crystal Palace v Millwall - September 16, 8pm
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest - September 17, 8pm
Burnley v Cardiff City - September 23, 7:45pm
Wrexham v Reading - September 23, 7:45pm
Wigan Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers - September 23, 7:45pm
Fulham v Cambridge United - September 23, 7:45pm
Lincoln City v Chelsea - September 23, 7:45pm
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton - September 23, 7:45pm
Liverpool v Southampton - September 23, 8pm
Port Vale v Arsenal - September 24, 8pm
All fixtures will be televised by Sky Sports.