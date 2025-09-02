Grimsby Town learn fate after fielding Bradford City's Clarke Oduor in historic win over Manchester United
The 26-year-old joined the Mariners on loan from the Bantams on August 26, the day before the Carabao Cup fixture.
He was registered by his new club at 12:01pm, missing the cut-off by a single minute. However, the Leeds United academy graduate still featured in the August 27 fixture, which was level at 2-2 after 90 minutes and won by Grimsby on penalties.
Grimsby discovered the breach themselves and reported the issue.
EFL confirm punishment
A statement issued by the EFL read: “The EFL board, acting as the management committee of the Carabao Cup, has today fined Grimsby Town Football Club £20,000 - of which £10,000 will be suspended until the end of season 2025/26 - for having breached the rules of the competition.
“The breach relates to the club fielding an ineligible player against Manchester United in a Round Two tie on 27 August 2025. Grimsby Town progressed to Round Three following a 12-11 penalty shoot-out win at Blundell Park.
“The circumstances leading to this transgression are that Grimsby Town submitted the registration of Clarke Oduor at 12:01pm on the day before the fixture i.e. shortly after the 12:00pm deadline required in accordance with the 2025/26 competition rules.
“The club self-reported the breach upon discovery the day after the fixture had been completed.
“Following a comprehensive review of all the evidence and considering prior decisions taken in respect of offences in the League Cup, the board determined that the issuing of a fine followed precedent.
“The board further noted the club’s non-compliance was not deliberate with no intention to deceive or mislead. The club has since implemented several actions to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.
“The club will be liable for the suspended sum of £10,000, if they were to again field an ineligible player in any League Competition between now and the end of season 2025/26.”
Oduor, a utility player, joined Bradford from Barnsley in 2023. He is due to see out the 2025/26 campaign in League Two with Grimsby.