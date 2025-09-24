Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town are still in the Carabao Cup - and need to be aware of suspension rules.

All three clubs have made it to the third round of the Carabao Cup and have been rewarded with glamour ties against Premier League clubs.

While progression in the competition is something all the clubs are chasing, league progress remains more important.

Last night (September 23), Liverpool eliminated Championship outfit Southampton with a 2-1 victory at Anfield. Hugo Ekitike scored the winner, only to be shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration.

It sparked confusion among some fans, many of whom were left wondering whether the dismissal would rule him out of Premier League action.

Hugo Ekitike was sent off in Liverpool's Carabao Cup win over Southampton. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at the rules to clear up any confusion ahead of the next set of Carabao Cup fixtures.

Do red cards in the Carabao Cup lead to league suspensions?

Yes. Red card suspensions picked up in domestic cup competitions, such as the Carabao Cup, can be served in the league. As a result of his red card against the Saints, Ekitike will miss Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Post-match, Reds boss Arne Slot said: “It's always best to control your emotions. If you can't, do it in a way that doesn't lead to a yellow card."

The EFL Trophy and National League Cup are exceptions to the rule, as their red card suspensions are competition specific.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was not happy with Hugo Ekitike's dismissal against Southampton. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Do yellow cards in the Carabao Cup lead to league suspensions?

No. Suspensions picked up as a result of accumulated yellow cards in the Carabao Cup will be served in the same competition.