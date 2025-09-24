Do yellow and red cards in the Carabao Cup count in the league? Rules explained after Hugo Ekitike incident
All three clubs have made it to the third round of the Carabao Cup and have been rewarded with glamour ties against Premier League clubs.
Bradford will face Newcastle United on the road, Doncaster will visit Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield will entertain Manchester City.
While progression in the competition is something all the clubs are chasing, league progress remains more important.
Last night (September 23), Liverpool eliminated Championship outfit Southampton with a 2-1 victory at Anfield. Hugo Ekitike scored the winner, only to be shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration.
It sparked confusion among some fans, many of whom were left wondering whether the dismissal would rule him out of Premier League action.
The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at the rules to clear up any confusion ahead of the next set of Carabao Cup fixtures.
Do red cards in the Carabao Cup lead to league suspensions?
Yes. Red card suspensions picked up in domestic cup competitions, such as the Carabao Cup, can be served in the league. As a result of his red card against the Saints, Ekitike will miss Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Post-match, Reds boss Arne Slot said: “It's always best to control your emotions. If you can't, do it in a way that doesn't lead to a yellow card."
The EFL Trophy and National League Cup are exceptions to the rule, as their red card suspensions are competition specific.
Do yellow cards in the Carabao Cup lead to league suspensions?
No. Suspensions picked up as a result of accumulated yellow cards in the Carabao Cup will be served in the same competition.
Two yellow cards in the competition will lead to a one-match ban, but slates are wiped clean at the quarter-final stage.