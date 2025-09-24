Doncaster Rovers are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Wins over Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley have given Doncaster a glamour tie at the home of Premier League giants Spurs.

It will be a tough test for League One outfit Doncaster, but cup competitions are renowned for their shocks.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann made changes to his XI across the first two rounds and again looks set to shuffle his pack.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Doncaster Rovers in the capital. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

He said: "The cup games have given us an opportunity to get some of the boys in, who need some game time.

"And when you lose a couple of games, these games become an opportunity for those players to hopefully perform again and get in the team for Luton.

"My wife and the kids and some friends will be coming to the game. It's late, but these things don't happen often."

Doncaster are not the only Yorkshire club set for a big night, with Bradford City and Huddersfield Town also gearing up for Premier League opponents.

Graham Alexander’s Bantams are gearing up to visit Newcastle United, while Huddersfield are preparing to host Manchester City.

Barnsley entertained Brighton & Hove Albion last night (September 23) but suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat under the lights at Oakwell.

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Doncaster prepare to face Tottenham.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers are huge underdogs heading into their third round fixture. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, September 24).

Is Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on the Sky Sports+ channel for subscribers.

How can I stream Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers?