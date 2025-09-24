Bradford City are gearing up for a Carabao Cup showdown with Newcastle United.

Graham Alexander’s Bantams have enjoyed a stunning start to the season, ascending to the top of the League One table with six wins, two draws and one defeat across their opening nine games.

They have also caused upsets in the Carabao Cup, eliminating Championship outfits Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Their biggest test of the season is still to come, with Newcastle set to host the Bantams at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United will lock horns with Bradford City under the lights at St James' Park. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Going up against a star-studded Newcastle side will not be easy, but Bradford have momentum behind them and confidence flowing through their squad.

They are also no strangers to big occasions and faced Birmingham City in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy last season.

Alexander said: "We knew we'd played well and pushed them right to the end, but there was still a disappointment that we'd got knocked out of the semi-final.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City have enjoyed a stunning start to the season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

"But it's how you handle yourselves and compete because that's the one thing you can guarantee. You can't guarantee results, but you can with effort, body language and decisions. You don't want to look back and regret."

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Bradford prepare to visit Newcastle.

When is Newcastle United v Bradford City?

The ball will get rolling at 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, September 24).

Is Newcastle United v Bradford City on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.