The Bluebirds took decisive action following a dismal start to the season, wielding the axe and installing Omer Riza as interim boss. With the international break now in full swing, Cardiff have an ideal window in which to make an appointment.

An array of names have been linked, with former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray among those reported as a potential target. There is an array of talent and experience currently out of work, meaning the club are spoiled for choice.

However, the manager who does take on the role will face a tough challenge. Cardiff are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with just one league win to their name.

Following some eye-catching market movement, here are the BetVictor frontrunners to become Cardiff’s next manager.