Three weeks have passed since Erol Bulut was relieved of his duties following a dismal start to the season. The Bluebirds sit rock-bottom of the Championship and have been under the care of interim boss Omer Riza.

Despite various links, Cardiff still have a vacancy and the clock is ticking as the return of Championship football approaches. Cardiff are due to host Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, before welcoming Portsmouth to Wales for a midweek showdown.

Following movement in the market, here are the current BetVictor frontrunners to land the job.