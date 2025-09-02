Middlesbrough-linked former Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow has sealed a loan move away from Luton Town.

A talismanic figure in his Oakwell days, Woodrow scored 53 goals in 157 appearances for the Reds between 2018 and 2022.

His exploits landed him a move to Luton, with whom he has been on quite the journey with. He was part of the Hatters squad promoted to the Premier League in 2023 and represented the club in the top flight.

However, he has also been with Luton during their tumble from the top tier all the way down to League One.

Cauley Woodrow was a mainstay of the Barnsley frontline during his time at Oakwell. | George Wood/Getty Images

Summer speculation and new club

Having fallen out of favour at Kenilworth Road, Woodrow was linked with Middlesbrough and Oxford United in the summer window.

A move to the Riverside would have reunited him with his former Luton boss Rob Edwards but did not materialise, nor did a switch to the Kassam Stadium.

He has now linked up with Wycombe Wanderers on loan and will spend the rest of the campaign at Adams Park.

Wycombe chiefs on Woodrow move

Chairboys head coach Mike Dodds said: “It’s great to bring someone of Cauley’s experience and calibre to the club and we’re really pleased to add his strength to our frontline.

“We’ve amongst the top teams in the division for creating chances and taking touches in the opposition box so far this season and we’re confident that Cauley can thrive in this system and add more goals to our game.”

Cauley Woodrow has left Luton Town on loan. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The club’s director of football strategy and data intelligence Tom Stockwell added: “Cauley is an experienced striker with a track record of scoring in League One and Championship football. He is a clean and tidy technical player who we can play into and link with in attacking transition.

“The team is progressing the ball into the opposition box as well as anyone; we need the cutting edge and we believe Cauley will add this.

