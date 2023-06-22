On one October afternoon, there will be more in the air than just an autumn chill.

There will be tension aplenty as the Championship plays host to two Yorkshire derbies. When fixture lists are released, eyes quickly focus on derby dates and October 28 will have certainly caught the attention of fans in the Yorkshire region.

Leeds United are a new addition to the second tier having spent the last three campaigns in the Premier League. They will be renewing lots of rivalries in the Championship, with Huddersfield Town among the old enemies they will be coming up against.

The Terriers will be taking on the Whites at Elland Road on October 28, a fixture that will mark the first meeting of the clubs since March 2020. Leeds ran out as 2-0 winners on that day, although it was to be their last competitive fixture for a lengthy period as Covid-19 swept across the country and led the country into a lockdown.

There will be tension aplenty as the Championship plays host to two Yorkshire derbies. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Elsewhere in Yorkshire on October 28, Sheffield Wednesday will be locking horns with South Yorkshire adversaries Rotherham United. There have been some fascinating duels between the clubs in recent years and the Owls have a score to settle having only beaten the Millers once across their last four meetings.

These two derbies will then return on March 2, when the reverse fixtures are scheduled to be hosted. There will also be plenty of Yorkshire tension on April 1, when Leeds United face Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough, although these rivalries are arguably less intense.