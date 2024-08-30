Championship outfit 'finalise' deal for ex-Doncaster Rovers man despite Sunderland and Portsmouth interest
The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Doncaster, making 15 appearances for the club. He was then taken back into the Leicester fold, although has not established himself as a regular at the King Power Stadium.
With the Foxes now back in the Premier League, competition for places has intensified and Nelson has been linked with a loan move back to the EFL. According to Football Insider, clubs such as Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bristol City have chased the England youth international.
However, the outlet have claimed Oxford have put the finishing touches on a loan deal for the highly-rated young defender. He now appears set for his first taste of regular Championship football, after previous loan stints in League Two with Rochdale and Doncaster.
Oxford were promoted from League One last term and have been busy in the transfer market, looking to assemble a squad capable of surviving in the often unforgiving second tier.
They have signed the likes of midfielder Will Vaulks from Sheffield Wednesday and experienced goalkeeper Matt Ingram from Hull City. The U’s have won one of their opening three league fixtures and lost two, positioning themselves in 13th place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.