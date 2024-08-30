Oxford United have reportedly finalised a deal to sign former Doncaster Rovers defender Ben Nelson on loan from Leicester City.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Doncaster, making 15 appearances for the club. He was then taken back into the Leicester fold, although has not established himself as a regular at the King Power Stadium.

With the Foxes now back in the Premier League, competition for places has intensified and Nelson has been linked with a loan move back to the EFL. According to Football Insider, clubs such as Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bristol City have chased the England youth international.

However, the outlet have claimed Oxford have put the finishing touches on a loan deal for the highly-rated young defender. He now appears set for his first taste of regular Championship football, after previous loan stints in League Two with Rochdale and Doncaster.

Leicester City appear set to loan out former Doncaster Rovers defender Ben Nelson. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Oxford were promoted from League One last term and have been busy in the transfer market, looking to assemble a squad capable of surviving in the often unforgiving second tier.