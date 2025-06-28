Three of those clubs have already changed manager since the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Wednesday seemingly set to follow suit.

Sheffield United opted to replace Chris Wilder after their play-off final heartbreak, turning to Ruben Selles after his dismissal at Hull City.

Middlesbrough parted with Michael Carrick, deeming a change necessary after finishing below the top six for a second consecutive season. The Manchester United icon has been replaced by Rob Edwards.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are believed to be holding talks with Rohl regarding his position as manager.

Managerial uncertainty, however, is the least of Wednesday’s troubles as they battle off-field turbulence.

The 2025/26 Championship season promises to be a fascinating one, with interesting narratives galore. Joining from League One are Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic, with the former pair seemingly set to splash the cash.

Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town are back in the second tier after immediate relegations from the Premier League and will be keen to ensure their Championship stays are short.

That being said, it is not always easy for clubs coming down from the top flight - just ask Luton Town.

With the start of the new season creeping closer, here is how the AceOdds supercomputer thinks the final Championship table will look.