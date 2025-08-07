Supercomputer predicts Championship table with Sheffield Wednesday & Wrexham shocks and Sheffield United & Hull City verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

The supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough will fare in the 2025/26 Championship season.

A new campaign is just 24 hours away from kicking off and fans are looking forward to more of the twists and turns they have come to expect from the second tier.

This season promises to be a thrilling one, with exciting storylines and subplots aplenty.

Coming up from League One are Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic, with the former two being tipped for promotion tilts.

Coming down from the Premier League are Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton and the trio will be hoping their respective stays back in the Championship are short.

In Yorkshire, there are varying levels of expectation. Survival would be a monumental achievement for Sheffield Wednesday, who have endured a summer of off-field turbulence and lost a host of players.

Sheffield United are in a considerably healthier state but have also had to contend with the losses of key men.

Hull have had a chaotic summer of their own but have managed to make some shrewd signings in spite of a transfer embargo being in place.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are hoping Rob Edwards will fare better than Michael Carrick did as they look to escape the Championship.

Birmingham and Ipswich will kick off the new campaign under the Friday night lights and TV cameras.

A bumper weekend of action will then follow, with supporters set to see how well their clubs have prepared over the course of pre-season.

On the eve of the new season, AceOdds have deployed a supercomputer to predict how the final table will look.

The supercomputer has predicted how the 2025/26 Championship season will play out.

1. Supercomputer predicts Championship table

The supercomputer has predicted how the 2025/26 Championship season will play out. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Predicted points: 47

2. 24. Oxford United

Predicted points: 47 | James Fearn/Getty Images

Predicted points: 48

3. 23. Charlton Athletic

Predicted points: 48 | James Fearn/Getty Images

Predicted points: 51

4. 22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 51 | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

